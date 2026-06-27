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Home / Top Headlines / NCERT drops French, Russian Revolutions from Class IX books

NCERT drops French, Russian Revolutions from Class IX books

Introduces chapters on Indian knowledge system

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:41 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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The revised Class IX social science textbook has dropped chapters on the French Revolution, the Russian Revolution and the rise of Nazism, while introducing content on ancient civilisations, early human history and Indian knowledge systems. The chapters on world history have been moved to Class X.
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The integrated textbook, combining history, geography and political science, includes a new chapter, "Understanding Society: India and Beyond", which traces human evolution from hunting and gathering to agriculture. It covers the Mesopotamian, Harappan, Egyptian and Chinese civilisations, with a detailed account of Sumerian society, including its irrigation systems, architecture and social organisation.

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The textbook also introduces students to the four Vedas — Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda and Atharvaveda — and their broad purpose.

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A chapter, "Social Structures and Everyday Life", discusses the evolution of the varna and jati systems. It states that early Vedic texts do not indicate a rigid birth-based social order and that social identity was shaped by factors such as occupation, geography, language and kinship. It adds that occupations remained flexible and hereditary divisions had not yet become firmly established.

“In previous grades, we learned about the varna system and its fourfold structure — Brahmaņas, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras. Early Vedic texts do not indicate any fixed social status strictly based on birth. Instead, it is generally agreed that social identity was shaped by several complex and overlapping factors, including ethnicity, subgroups, geographic region, village affiliation, gotra (a kinship-based subgroup), language, and, especially occupation. At this stage, occupations remained flexible and mobile, and the idea of strict hereditary occupations had not yet become firmly established,” the textbook says.

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The 16 Mahajanapadas, powerful and influential ancient Indian kingdoms that flourished in India between the 6th and 4th centuries, have also been included.

The book also highlights the participation of women in scholarly learning during the Vedic period.

In addition, the revised curriculum incorporates Indian knowledge systems, including the concept of Panchamahabhutas — earth, water, fire, air and space — to explain traditional philosophical ideas about the composition of the world.

References to Kautilya’s Arthashastra and Mahabharat have been made in the book.

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