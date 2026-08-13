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Home / Top Headlines / NEET aspirants got wrong test centre information due to glitch: Exam body

NEET aspirants got wrong test centre information due to glitch: Exam body

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:52 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Amid mounting complaints, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday clarified that some NEET-PG 2026 candidates were informed of incorrect test cities owing to a technical glitch.

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Several candidates reported on social media that the test city mentioned in SMS and email notifications differed from the city displayed on the NBEMS applicant portal.

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"Due to some technical issues, the test city informed to some candidates through SMS was incorrect. SMS and emails indicating the correct test city allotted have been sent thereafter. The correct details of the allotted test city are also available on the applicant portal of all candidates on the NBEMS website. Applicants are advised to refer to the NBEMS website for accurate information regarding the test city allotted," NBEMS said.

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NBEMS also announced that it has extended the selective edit window until August 15 to enable NEET-PG 2026 candidates to upload their photographs and signatures in their application forms.

The FAIMA doctors' association had also raised concerns over discrepancies in test-city information.

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"FAIMA has received multiple reports of mismatched test-city information. SMS messages from NBEMS are mentioning cities different from those displayed on the official candidate portal. This has created unnecessary panic among aspirants who may need to arrange travel and accommodation," the association said.

This year's examination will also feature changes to the test pattern. The paper will comprise 180 multiple-choice questions, down from 200 previously, and candidates will have 210 minutes to complete it. The examination will be divided into five sections, each containing 36 questions and carrying a time limit of 42 minutes.

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