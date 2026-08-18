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Home / Top Headlines / Nepal confers Gen rank on Army Chief

Nepal confers Gen rank on Army Chief

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:40 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth being conferred the rank of honorary General of the Nepal Army by President Ram Chandra Paudel at a ceremony in Kathmandu on Monday. PTI
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Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel today conferred on Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army at Kathmandu.

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The conferment is part of a unique and time-honoured military tradition under which India and Nepal reciprocally confer the honorary rank of General on the chiefs of each other’s Army. The tradition stands apart as an enduring symbol of the close relationship between the Indian Army and the Nepali Army.

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More than a ceremonial honour, the reciprocal conferment is an institutional expression of mutual trust, professional respect and military camaraderie between the two armies.

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Sustained across successive generations of military leadership, the ceremony therefore represents both tradition and strategic continuity.

It underscores the commitment of the Indian Army and the Nepali Army to preserve their distinctive military relationship while strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

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The honour reinforces special bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Indian and Nepali armies and reaffirms their commitment to strengthening the longstanding defence partnership between the two countries.

Earlier in the day Gen Seth, who is on an official visit to Nepal from August 17 to 19, handed over military and medical equipment to the Nepali Army and planted a sapling on the premises of the Nepali Army Headquarters.

Gen Seth also paid a courtesy call on Nepal Army Chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel. During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and strengthening bilateral military relations between Nepal and India.

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