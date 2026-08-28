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Home / Top Headlines / 255 Indians still missing, 84 rescued as Nepal flashflood toll mounts to 392

255 Indians still missing, 84 rescued as Nepal flashflood toll mounts to 392

MEA activates 24x7 control room; 200 Mansarovar pilgrims await evacuation from China

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:10 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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escue and restoration work underway in the aftermath of the devastating flashflood, at Trishuli Dam, in Nuwakot district, Nepal. PTI
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At least 255 Indians, including Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, remained missing in Nepal on Thursday as the death toll from the Wednesday's devastating flashflood rose to 392 and India intensified efforts to ascertain their safety amid widespread communication disruptions.
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According to Nepalese authorities and media reports, 910 people were still unaccounted for, with rescue agencies continuing search and recovery operations in several affected districts.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi said the preliminary list of 255 "uncontactable" Indians included 40 workers of the Trishuli-I power project; groups of 86 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu travelling for the Mansarovar yatra through two travel agencies; 32 persons from West Bengal stranded at Timure in Rasuwa district; 61 Indians from different states travelling through Richa Tours; and 33 persons from Kerala.

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The ministry said 63 Trishuli-I workers and 21 Tamil Nadu pilgrims had been rescued. Given the rapidly changing situation, the ministry said its figures were preliminary and subject to revision as contact was established with people in the affected areas.

“Communication lines in the area are totally disrupted. Therefore, it has been difficult to get in touch with people on ground,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

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The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is coordinating with the project authorities and Nepalese agencies to establish the whereabouts of those still uncontactable. The rescued Tamil Nadu pilgrims are being brought to Kathmandu, from where arrangements will be made for their return to India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he had reviewed the situation with the Foreign Secretary, an MEA officials and India's Ambassadors in Kathmandu and Beijing. “Urgent efforts are underway to ascertain the status and well-being of all Indians in the flood-affected areas,” Jaishankar said, adding that the MEA was coordinating with various ministries, state governments, tour operators and project authorities.

India is also working closely with Nepal on the evacuation of its citizens and the wider relief operation.

The MEA said around 200 Indian nationals who had travelled for the Mansarovar yatra were seeking evacuation from the Chinese side.

Of these, 95 were in Darchen and proceeding towards Hilsa to cross into Nepal. Four were in Jilong city, while 30 were in Zutulpuk and travelling towards Saga. Another 60 to 70 Indians were also heading towards the region.

India's Embassy in Beijing is coordinating with local authorities for their safe evacuation. The MEA said some people could still be missing on the Chinese side and efforts were underway to locate them.

The ministry said it had received information about persons of Indian origin, including a large group associated with the Isha Foundation, besides some foreigners and Indian nationals who remained uncontactable.

Jaiswal stressed that the information was preliminary and the situation remained “dynamic”.

The MEA has activated a 24x7 control room in New Delhi, while Indian missions in Kathmandu and Beijing have established round-the-clock assistance mechanisms.

India has also mounted a parallel humanitarian assistance operation, sending 47.5 tonnes of emergency relief supplies to Kathmandu in two Indian Air Force aircraft.

A C-130J aircraft departed on Wednesday night carrying 10 tonnes of relief material, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines. A C-17 aircraft followed on Thursday morning with 37.5 tonnes, comprising 28.5 tonnes of relief material, eight tonnes of medicines and one tonne of food items.

The relief consignments include tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets and generators. India is also mobilising additional resources and assets for rescue and relief operations in coordination with Nepal.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established an Emergency Response Team to coordinate search and rescue, information verification and consular assistance for foreign nationals affected by the flashflood.

The ministry said the team would serve as the central coordinating mechanism within the Foreign Ministry for foreign nationals affected by, missing in, or otherwise connected with the disaster. It urged diplomatic missions, international organisations, families of missing persons and members of the public to share information through official channels.

The move assumes significance as hundreds of foreign nationals remain among those unaccounted for after Wednesday's catastrophic flashflood. Nepal's Foreign Ministry has also appealed to people to refrain from circulating unverified information and rely on official updates.

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