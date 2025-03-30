The Nepal government has downsized the security team deployed for former king Gyanendra Shah, a day after pro-monarchy protests in parts of the Nepalese capital turned violent.

The number of security personnel at the Nirmal Niwas, the private residence of the ex-king, has been reduced from 25 to 16 after Friday's protests, during which protesters pelted stones, attacked the office of a political party, set vehicles on fire and looted shops.

Two persons, including a TV cameraman, were killed and 110 others injured in the clashes between security personnel and pro-monarchy protesters, who were demanding the reinstatement of a Hindu monarch.

The government has also reshuffled the team of security personnel deployed for the ex-monarch, Home Ministry sources said.

The government has also increased vigilance on the activities of the former monarch, the sources said.

The Nepali Congress, the largest party in Parliament, had said on Thursday that former king Gyanendra should be held responsible for Friday's violent incidents.

Over a dozen properties, including business complexes, restaurants, hospitals and private and government buildings were also vandalised by protesters.

Former king Gyanendra was behind all the activities of pro-monarchy and pro-Hindu campaigners around the country, alleged Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', a former prime minister and the chairman of the opposition CPN-Maoist Centre.

However, the pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party has demanded the release of its two leaders -- Dhawal Shumsher Rana and Ravindra Mishra -- arrested after the protests.

The party warned that it would take to the streets if the two were not released within 24 hours.

The party held the government responsible for what happened during their demonstration in Kathmandu on Friday.