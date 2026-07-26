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Home / Top Headlines / New Bill on paper leak to be tabled in LS tomorrow, proposes 2-month deadline for probe

New Bill on paper leak to be tabled in LS tomorrow, proposes 2-month deadline for probe

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:27 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Coming up with stringent measures to curb unfair practices in examinations, the Centre has, in its amended Bill, proposed a mandatory two-month deadline for investigations into paper leak and related cases.

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The draft Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was approved by the Cabinet on Friday, will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

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The Bill, which was circulated to the Lok Sabha members ahead of its introduction, also empowers the Centre to set up a special task force for investigation of any offence. For organised crimes, it proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.

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All states and UTs will be directed to set up fast-track courts, which will conduct hearings swiftly and complete the trial within three months of filing of the chargesheet, the Bill says. It empowers all states to designate any court of session as a special fast-track court to try offences under the proposed law.

In the ‘statement of objects’, the Bill states that the objective of the amended law is to bring greater transparency, fairness and credibility, and inspire confidence in the public examinations system. “In recent years, there have been some incidents of question paper leaks and malpractices in examinations conducted by public examination authorities, which tend to affect the transparency and fairness of the public examinations system,” it says.

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Amid nationwide protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 23 announced that the Cabinet would ensure strict punishment in cases of examination paper leaks.

The Bill also empowers all states and UTs to appoint one or more special public prosecutors for the trial of such cases. It also provides that the proceedings in such courts are continued on a day-to-day basis and the trial is completed within three months from the date of filing of the chargesheet.

The amended law covers all examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection and the National Testing Agency, which conducts the NEET exam.

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