Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
New Delhi free to buy oil from any supplier: Kremlin

New Delhi free to buy oil from any supplier: Kremlin

PTI
Moscow, Updated At : 12:30 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
India is free to buy oil from any country, and there is nothing new about its decision to diversify its crude suppliers, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

“We, along with all other international energy experts, are well aware that Russia is not the only supplier of oil and petroleum products to India. India has always purchased these products from other countries. Therefore, we see nothing new here,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said while responding to a question.

He was asked about US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to stop buying Russian oil and switch to purchasing crude from the United States and, potentially, from Venezuela.

A day earlier, Peskov had said that Russia had not received any statements from India regarding the cessation of Russian oil purchases. Private Kommersant FM business radio noted that, unlike President Trump, PM Modi did not mention any agreement on stopping Russian oil imports.

