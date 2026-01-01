New taxes on tobacco, pan masala from Feb 1

Tobacco and pan masala products are set to face a new tax structure from February 1 as the Centre has rolled out additional excise duty and a health cess above the current GST rates.

In December 2025, the government approved a new law -- the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill 2025 -- that replaced a temporary levy on cigarettes and tobacco products.

The excise duty will be imposed on cigarettes in addition to 40 per cent goods and services tax. A Health and National Security Cess will also be levied on pan masala. Tobacco and related products will attract additional excise duty. ‘Biris’ will attract 18 per cent GST rate.

While GST rates will continue, new levies will now be imposed separately. The Finance Ministry also notified the Chewing Tobacco, Jarda Scented Tobacco and Gutkha Packing Machines (Capacity Determination and Collection of Duty) Rules, 2026. The rules lay down the framework for determining production capacity and collecting duty from manufacturers of chewing tobacco and related products.