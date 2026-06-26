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Home / Top Headlines / NIA chargesheets 11 accused in Bangladesh outfit’s terror conspiracy case

NIA chargesheets 11 accused in Bangladesh outfit’s terror conspiracy case

The accused have been charged under the BNS and UA(P) Act in the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Guwahati in Assam

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:59 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against 11 accused in connection with a terror conspiracy orchestrated by an offshoot of the proscribed Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist organisation.

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The accused have been charged under the BNS and UA(P) Act in the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Guwahati in Assam.

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NIA investigations had revealed the active involvement of the accused in the conspiracy of Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK) – a manifestation of JBM, to expand the terror outfit’s terrorist ideology in West Bengal and the north-eastern states of India, including Assam and Tripura.

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The conspiracy involved promotion of the terrorist organisation’s extremist agenda, radicalisation of vulnerable youth, and expansion of outfit’s network in India.

Investigations by the anti-terror organisation showed that JBM’s senior member Imam Mahmud Habibullah had established IMK to promote the banned outfit’s nefarious agenda on Indian soil.

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NIA investigations had further revealed that the 11 chargesheeted accused had conspired to grow the presence of IMK/JBM in India through clandestine meetings, religious indoctrination programmes, circulation of extremist literature, and use of digital platforms for anti-India propaganda.

They were promoting allegiance to the leadership of IMK/JMB.

Two of the key chargesheeted accused have been identified as Nasimuddin, who was spearheading IMK’s activities in Assam, and Jagir Mia, who was leading the outfit in Tripura.

During the course of investigation, NIA officials also uncovered a trail of incriminating documents, electronic devices and digital records, which were used to build the case against the accused.

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