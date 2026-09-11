Nilekani, Kamath brothers receive SIR notice

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his family, along with Zerodha founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, are among prominent names on the notice list for the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka, official sources said.

In Delhi, as many as 908 of the 909 voters listed at a polling booth in Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency had been deleted, claimed activist Anjali Bhardwaj. “Polling Booth No. 33 in Chandni Chowk had 909 voters as per the electoral roll dated January 1, 2025. As many as 728 voters were deleted during the SIR process while another 180 deletions were made during the pre-SIR mapping, taking the total number of deletions to 908,” Bhardwaj posted on X.

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Reacting to the deletions, Congress leader Pawan Khera said the Supreme Court should strike down SIR. “If the latest case does not expose the sinister nature of the SIR exercise, what will? Polling officials are reportedly justifying this mass deletion by claiming that the voters’ homes are unauthorised.”

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Khera claimed SIR was a war on the poor, migrants and the underprivileged, “people who already had so little, and were now being deprived of their right to vote”.

Meanwhile, the CEO said, “The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) has clarified that the deletion was based on the changed physical and residential status....The dwelling units in the area were demolished in 2022-23....Since the electors are no longer residing there. The BLO, following SIR instructions, placed them in the ASDD list. The ERO has also said eligible electors can seek inclusion through Form 6.”

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In the Bengaluru South Assembly constituency, while Nilekani’s family, including his wife and children, has been flagged as “unmapped with last SIR (2002 rolls)”, Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath and their mother Revathi Kamath have reportedly been flagged for a “parents’ name mismatch”.

Authorities said prominent persons and VIPs would not be inconvenienced by the verification process and that officials would visit them to complete the required formalities. Although notices were generated in several such cases, authorities have not served them on the individuals concerned.