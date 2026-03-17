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Home / Top Headlines / No blanket deal: Jaishankar credits Iran diplomacy as LPG vessel docks in Gujarat

No blanket deal: Jaishankar credits Iran diplomacy as LPG vessel docks in Gujarat

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:00 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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LPG tanker Shivalik arrives at the Mundra port after safely crossing the Strait of Hormuz amid regional tensions, in Gujarat, on Monday. PTI
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The first Indian-flagged vessel, which had successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, reached Mundra port in Gujarat amid heightened tensions in the region, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying diplomatic engagement with Iran was “yielding results”.

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In an interview with a British newspaper, Jaishankar said negotiations between New Delhi and Tehran had enabled two Indian-flagged LPG carriers to pass safely through the strategically vital waterway. “I am at the moment engaged in talking to them and my talking has yielded some results. This is ongoing. If it is yielding results for me, I would naturally continue to look at it,” Jaishankar said.

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However, the minister clarified that there was no blanket arrangement with Iran for Indian vessels. “There is no blanket arrangement. Every ship movement is an individual happening,” he said, adding that Tehran had not received anything in exchange for allowing the passage. “It’s not an exchange issue. India and Iran have a relationship, and this is a conflict that we regard as something very unfortunate,” he said.

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Officials said the two Indian-flagged LPG carriers that crossed the Strait on March 14 were carrying about 92,712 metric tonnes of gas. One of them, Shivalik, reached Mundra port later on Monday with priority arrangements made for cargo discharge, while the second vessel, Nanda Devi, is expected to arrive early on Tuesday.

Another Indian-flagged vessel, Jag Laadki, carrying about 80,800 metric tonnes of Murban crude oil from the UAE, sailed on March 14 and is safely en route to India, officials said.

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The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said all Indian seafarers in the region remained safe and no shipping incident involving Indian crew had been reported in the past 24 hours.

At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers are operating in the western Persian Gulf region, with the Directorate General of Shipping closely monitoring the situation in coordination with ship owners, recruitment agencies and Indian missions.

The DG Shipping has also facilitated the repatriation of 286 Indian seafarers from the Gulf so far, including 33 in the past 48 hours.

Officials said the DG Shipping control room had received more than 3,000 phone calls and nearly 5,500 emails from seafarers, their families and maritime stakeholders seeking assistance since the crisis began.

At Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, the authorities have provided temporary transshipment storage for containers bound for West Asia and granted full rebates on ground rent and dwell time charges for up to 15 days.

Officials said there was currently no congestion at major ports and export-bound containers at JNPA had declined from about 5,600 to around 3,900.

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