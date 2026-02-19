DT
Home / Top Headlines / 'No calls, no chats': Chhattisgarh community bars engaged couples from talking to each other till wedding

‘No calls, no chats’: Chhattisgarh community bars engaged couples from talking to each other till wedding

If necessary, conversation should take place in front of parents, says community's Balod district president; younger generation is divided over idea

article_Author
PTI
Balod, Updated At : 07:43 PM Feb 19, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Image for Representation. iStock
A community in Chhattisgarh's Balod district has banned engaged couples from speaking to each other privately on the phone till the wedding, citing an increase in relationship break-ups.

The Sen community, which falls under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, has a population of approximately 2,50,000 across the state. About 70 per cent of the community works in salons.

Santosh Kaushik, the community's Balod district president, said they observed that many couples were parting ways after engagement, causing distress for both parties.

"We discovered that the reason behind this was the communication between the boy and the girl via mobile phone before marriage. Therefore, we have made a rule that there should be no communication between the boy and the girl after the engagement and before the marriage," he said.

If necessary, the conversation should take place in front of the parents, he said.

Gauri Shankar Shrivas, the state organisation secretary of the community, welcomed the decision by their Balod district unit. "The ban has been imlposed in Balod district and will soon be implemented across the state. Previously, the community had also banned pre-wedding shoots," he said.

The younger generation is divided over the idea.

Balod resident Sakshi (20) welcomed the move, saying if mobile phones are breaking engagements, it's not right for couples to talk for hours before the wedding. "This decision is good for both the family and society," she said.

Poonam Ritu Sen, a journalist, is urging the community to reconsider the restriction.

"This is not only a matter of personal freedom, but also of choosing a life partner. If you want to spend your entire life with someone, it's important to understand them," said the 29-year-old.

If anything suggests a couple is incompatible, it is better to break off the engagement than end up divorcing after marriage. "The community should reconsider this decision," she added.

Umesh Kumar Sen, the community spokesperson in Balod district, said they have also decided that sisters-in-law will no longer be able to hide their brother-in-law's shoe during weddings, a long-standing tradition, as this can create conflicts between the two parties. He said the community has also decided to sever ties with a member if they embrace a different faith.

