DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / No ration, Jalandhar anganwadis serve biscuits, toffees to children

No ration, Jalandhar anganwadis serve biscuits, toffees to children

1,634 centres hit, official says supply expected soon

article_Author
Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:07 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An anganwadi worker distributes biscuits among children at a centre near Lamma Pind Chowk in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

A key nutrition programme aimed at combating malnutrition among young children has virtually come to a halt in Jalandhar, with anganwadi centres serving biscuits, toffees and namkeen to children aged three to six years amid a prolonged shortage of ration supplies.

Under the programme, children are supposed to be provided dalia (porridge), khichdi, panjiri and fun pops (murmure). Pregnant women, lactating mothers and children aged six months to three years who visit these centres are entitled to take-home rations.

Advertisement

Earlier, Markfed supplied these food items to the centres. However, after its tender was suspended in April following complaints about poor quality, the centres have not received regular supplies of ration.

Advertisement

Responding to the issue, Gulbahar Singh, District Programme Officer, Jalandhar, said, “The allocation of wheat and rice has been completed, and supplies are expected to reach anganwadi centres within this month. Additionally, funds for preparing hot-cooked meals have been released at the block level. The process of disbursing them to anganwadi workers is currently underway.”

In August, Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur had said tenders for take-home rations were in the final stages of allotment and beneficiaries would receive supplies for the August-October quarter within a month.

Advertisement

Workers said they had been arranging biscuits, toffees and namkeen for the children. Many are spending money from their own pockets, while some have been bringing extra tiffins to ensure the children do not go hungry. For beneficiaries entitled to take-home rations, workers said they had no option but to turn them away because of the shortage.

Nirlep Kaur, district president of the Punjab Anganwadi Workers Union, said, “There are 1,634 anganwadi centres across 11 blocks in Jalandhar. All of them have been without food supplies for the past three months. In the absence of regular rations, we are distributing whatever packaged food is

available.” “Similarly, lactating mothers, pregnant women and children below the age of three years, who are entitled to take-home rations, are being turned away with the assurance that they will receive their food once supplies arrive,” she added. The disruption has also affected attendance, with workers fearing that parents may stop sending their children if no food is provided.

Suman, an anganwadi worker near Lamma Pind Chowk, said, “I have not received any ration supply at my centre since July. Around 15 to 16 children attend the centre. If I do not give them anything to eat, parents will stop sending them. So, I arrange biscuits for them. The children also bring tiffins from home.”

The shortage has continued despite a directive issued by the Directorate of Social Security, Women and Child Development, Punjab, on May 20. The department asked district programme officers across the state to shift from pre-mixed packets to freshly prepared hot meals for children aged three to six years.

Under the directive, the department also released a menu comprising sweet and salted porridge, khichdi, kheer and halwa. It directed that wheat and fortified rice be supplied to centres and funds released to workers for procuring ingredients such as sugar, milk, vanaspati ghee, pulses, salt and spices.

However, more than three months after the directive, workers said the move had remained confined to paper in Jalandhar, with anganwadi centres still awaiting both supplies and funds.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts