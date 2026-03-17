DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / No takers for Trump’s Hormuz plan in NATO, Quad; India denies talks with US

No takers for Trump’s Hormuz plan in NATO, Quad; India denies talks with US

article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:58 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Smoke rises from an area near the Dubai International Airport following a drone attack on Monday. Reuters
Advertisement

Two days into US President Donald Trump’s proposal for having a “coalition of navies” to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, the response is tepid. India, which presently has its three warships outside Hormuz, has not even discussed the matter bilaterally with the US.

Advertisement

In a press conference on Monday, Trump reiterated his plea calling on other countries to help in keeping the strait open. He argued that the US got less than 1 per cent of oil from the strait. Some countries got much more, he added. Japan gets 95 per cent while China gets 90 per cent. “We want them to come and help us with the strait,” he said.

Advertisement

Japan has declined Trump’s offer while Australia said it was not even asked. The two, along with India and the US, are the ‘four partners’ in Quad. Meanwhile, Trump on Monday said he “wanted to know” China’s stance ahead of his scheduled bilateral meeting with leader Xi Jinping in Paris. Trump chided NATO, saying it faced a “very bad” future if US allies failed to help open the Hormuz.

Advertisement

Responding to a question on whether India would join such a US proposed coalition, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, said: “We (India-US) have not yet discussed it in a bilateral setting. We are aware of the matter being discussed by several countries.”

Sources said three frontline Navy warships were stationed in the Gulf of Oman just outside the Hormuz. These have been escorting Indian LPG cargoes over the past few days. The warships get live feed from own onboard radars besides connectivity of indigenous satellites, maritime surveillance planes and drones.

Advertisement

The Navy has had two warships stationed in the sea south of Saudi Arabian Peninsula, one ship since 2008 in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy and second one since 2019 in Gulf of Oman.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts