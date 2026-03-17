No takers for Trump’s Hormuz plan in NATO, Quad; India denies talks with US

Two days into US President Donald Trump’s proposal for having a “coalition of navies” to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, the response is tepid. India, which presently has its three warships outside Hormuz, has not even discussed the matter bilaterally with the US.

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In a press conference on Monday, Trump reiterated his plea calling on other countries to help in keeping the strait open. He argued that the US got less than 1 per cent of oil from the strait. Some countries got much more, he added. Japan gets 95 per cent while China gets 90 per cent. “We want them to come and help us with the strait,” he said.

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Japan has declined Trump’s offer while Australia said it was not even asked. The two, along with India and the US, are the ‘four partners’ in Quad. Meanwhile, Trump on Monday said he “wanted to know” China’s stance ahead of his scheduled bilateral meeting with leader Xi Jinping in Paris. Trump chided NATO, saying it faced a “very bad” future if US allies failed to help open the Hormuz.

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Responding to a question on whether India would join such a US proposed coalition, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, said: “We (India-US) have not yet discussed it in a bilateral setting. We are aware of the matter being discussed by several countries.”

Sources said three frontline Navy warships were stationed in the Gulf of Oman just outside the Hormuz. These have been escorting Indian LPG cargoes over the past few days. The warships get live feed from own onboard radars besides connectivity of indigenous satellites, maritime surveillance planes and drones.

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The Navy has had two warships stationed in the sea south of Saudi Arabian Peninsula, one ship since 2008 in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy and second one since 2019 in Gulf of Oman.