No talks with Pakistan except on PoK: Rajnath

Launching an attack on Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said there would be no talks with the neighbouring country except on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which he described as an integral part of India.

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“The success of Operation Sindoor is proof that India possesses the capability to respond to Pakistan’s every misadventure with a severity far beyond its imagination,” said Rajnath, adding that “there will be no talks with Pakistan, and any dialogue will focus solely on the PoK.”

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Addressing the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at Dras in Kargil, the minister said every nefarious act against India’s sovereignty “will be met with the same resolute response that the Indian defence forces delivered to terrorists and their patrons through Operation Sindoor with unmatched bravery”.

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Rajnath said, “In Pakistan, the distinction between the military and militants has vanished, with the country making terrorism a part of its state policy. Pakistan’s military not only shelters terrorist organisations but also works with them. That is why during Operation Sindoor, we made it clear that India no longer views terrorists and the governments that nurture them as separate entities,” he said.

He added that 27 years had passed after the Kargil War, and the paths taken by India and Pakistan had diverged sharply.

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“While India is exploring new avenues of innovation, Pakistan is seeking new routes for infiltration. India is engaged in chip design, whereas Pakistan is busy designing terror. India is building a start-up ecosystem, while Pakistan is constructing a terror ecosystem. India is manufacturing semiconductors, while Pakistan is preparing suicide bombers,” he said.

“India is recognised for space missions, while Pakistan is running proxy missions. India is sending satellites into space, whereas Pakistan focuses on sending terrorists across the border. India is providing software to the world, while Pakistan is exporting sleeper cells. India is establishing data centers, while Pakistan is setting up radicalisation centres. India is connecting the world through UPI, while Pakistan is linking terrorism with hawala networks. In short, our paths diverge; should Pakistan attempt to obstruct our path to prosperity with its nefarious designs, our defence forces stand ready to deliver a befitting response,” Rajnath said.

He said the Centre possessed the political will to give the defence forces a free hand to respond decisively to threats, exuding confidence that no adversary would dare cast a hostile eye on India while its soldiers guard the nation’s borders.

He paid tributes to India’s gallant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defend the motherland during the 1999 Kargil War. He remembered the countless bravehearts, including Param Vir Chakra awardees Capt Vikram Batra and Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey, who made the supreme sacrifice during the war.

He termed Kargil Vijay Diwas a day of inspiration for every young person who seeks to understand the distinction between personal success and national duty.

The minister emphasised that conflicts such as those in West Asia and between Russia and Ukraine had not only tested the capabilities of the defence forces but also the resilience, patience and resolve of nations. He asserted that while India had a strong and capable military, safeguarding national security was a shared responsibility of every citizen.

During the event, Rajnath laid a wreath at the cenotaph and observed silence in remembrance of the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Vijay in 1999.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Dhiraj Seth, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, the GOC, 14 Corps, Lt Gen Madanraj Pande, and the GOC, 8 Mountain Division, Maj Gen AP Singh, also joined Rajnath in paying homage to the Kargil War heroes.