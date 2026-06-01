No Tejas delivered yet, HAL may face penalty

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today reviewed the manufacturing process and pending deliveries of the Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force.

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The review committee asked public sector plane-maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to meet the technical requirements of the IAF which were laid down in the contract.

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The IAF had ordered 83 Tejas Mark 1A jets, deliveries were to commence from March 2024. So far, none of the 83 jets has been handed over to the air force.

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The HAL has some 18 air frames of the Tejas Mark 1A ready. Six of these air frames have engines too that have been imported from US firm General Electric, sources said. HAL is expected to face a penalty for delay in supplies of the planes which have engines but are not ready for delivery due to pending technical issues.

At present, HAL has not been able to integrate the radar on to the jet and successfully fire missiles, the sources added. IAF has made it clear, it was not ready to accept these shortcomings. HAL has been asked to address the pending issues before the IAF can accept the plane.

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Defence ministry sources have said the production and readiness schedule for the LCA Mark1A is expected to reach around 24 aircraft by the end of the current year. The programme has faced delays due to GE F414 engine supply issues from the US firm. The Tejas Mk1A is part of India’s indigenous fighter aircraft development initiative.

HAL received its first contract from the IAF in February 2021 for 83 LCA Mk1A aircraft, comprising 73 fighter variants and 10 trainers. A second order for 97 additional aircraft was placed in September 2025 at a cost of more than Rs 62,370 crore.