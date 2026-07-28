DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Haryana land records go online, get copy for Rs 100

Haryana land records go online, get copy for Rs 100

New system eliminates need for visits to revenue offices

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement
The Haryana Government has launched an online system enabling citizens to apply for and obtain digitally certified copies of 'jamabandi', mutation, 'fard badar' and registered sale deeds without visiting revenue offices. This major citizen-centric reform is aimed at making land-related services faster, more transparent and paperless.
Advertisement

Financial Commissioner, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Sumita Misra, said the department had operationalised a new module on the Revenue Haryana Portal, enabling citizens to access certified land records through a simple online process.

Advertisement

She said instructions had been issued to all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure uniform implementation across the state. To ensure seamless execution, the department has also prepared a standard operating procedure for revenue officials and a detailed user manual for citizens with step-by-step guidance.

Advertisement

Explaining the process, Sumita said applicants could log in to the portal using their registered mobile number and OTP authentication. They could submit applications by selecting the required document and entering details such as district, tehsil and village, she said. Every application will generate a unique tracking ID and be forwarded electronically to the patwari or revenue official concerned for verification. Once the application is approved and the prescribed fee is paid online, the digitally certified document will be generated automatically and made available for download from the applicant's dashboard.

A uniform fee of Rs 100 will be charged for certified copies of mutation, registered sale deeds and fard badar, irrespective of the length of the document. For jamabandi, a fee of Rs 100 will be applicable for the first 10 pages, while an additional Rs 5 per page will be charged for every page thereafter.

Advertisement

The Financial Commissioner said the initiative was expected to significantly reduce the need for repeated visits to tehsil offices, minimise delays in obtaining land records and improve transparency through an end-to-end digital workflow. The online system will also strengthen accountability by maintaining a complete electronic trail of every application and approval.

To ensure data accuracy, responsibility for the correctness of uploaded records rests with the patwari or revenue official concerned. Any correction required after uploading will be processed only through the prescribed official procedure.

The Financial Commissioner said the initiative was part of the state's broader efforts to modernise revenue administration and deliver government services through technology-driven, citizen-friendly platforms, making access to land records faster, more transparent and hassle-free.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts