Haryana land records go online, get copy for Rs 100

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Financial Commissioner, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Sumita Misra, said the department had operationalised a new module on the Revenue Haryana Portal, enabling citizens to access certified land records through a simple online process.

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She said instructions had been issued to all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure uniform implementation across the state. To ensure seamless execution, the department has also prepared a standard operating procedure for revenue officials and a detailed user manual for citizens with step-by-step guidance.

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Explaining the process, Sumita said applicants could log in to the portal using their registered mobile number and OTP authentication. They could submit applications by selecting the required document and entering details such as district, tehsil and village, she said. Every application will generate a unique tracking ID and be forwarded electronically to the patwari or revenue official concerned for verification. Once the application is approved and the prescribed fee is paid online, the digitally certified document will be generated automatically and made available for download from the applicant's dashboard.

A uniform fee of Rs 100 will be charged for certified copies of mutation, registered sale deeds and fard badar, irrespective of the length of the document. For jamabandi, a fee of Rs 100 will be applicable for the first 10 pages, while an additional Rs 5 per page will be charged for every page thereafter.

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The Financial Commissioner said the initiative was expected to significantly reduce the need for repeated visits to tehsil offices, minimise delays in obtaining land records and improve transparency through an end-to-end digital workflow. The online system will also strengthen accountability by maintaining a complete electronic trail of every application and approval.

To ensure data accuracy, responsibility for the correctness of uploaded records rests with the patwari or revenue official concerned. Any correction required after uploading will be processed only through the prescribed official procedure.

The Financial Commissioner said the initiative was part of the state's broader efforts to modernise revenue administration and deliver government services through technology-driven, citizen-friendly platforms, making access to land records faster, more transparent and hassle-free.