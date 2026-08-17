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Home / Top Headlines / NTA orders fresh NET for 3 subjects after panel finds errors

NTA orders fresh NET for 3 subjects after panel finds errors

English and commerce examination will be conducted on September 9 and Sociology paper will be held on September 10

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:16 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the UGC-NET in English, commerce and sociology after a committee constituted by it found multiple factual, typographical and translation errors in the three papers.

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NTA conducted the UGC-NET from 22 to 30 June across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for assistant professor and admission to PhD programmes.

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In respect of three subjects, namely English, commerce and sociology, NTA had received several complaints on multiple errors in these papers. Accordingly, NTA formed a committee to enquire into the matter.

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Candidates claimed the sociology paper had several spelling, grammar and translation mistakes, including the names of renowned sociologists' being misspelt as "Putzer" instead of "Ritzer" and "Nusbaut" instead of "Nussbaum". There were also allegations that a significant number of questions in the English paper had been repeated from previous years.

“The committee found that the three papers had numerous factual, typographical and translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the wording of questions, grammatical mistakes, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, besides the repetition of a significant number of previously administered questions. The committee recommended that, in the interest of conducting a fair and error-free examination, these three papers should be re-conducted,” the agency said.NTA concluded that defects of this nature could not be adequately addressed merely by dropping questions during the challenge process.

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“In view of the above, the three papers--English, commerce and sociology--will be re-conducted,” it said. English and commerce examination will be conducted on September 9 and Sociology paper will be held on September 10.

NTA clarified that no additional examination fee will be charged from the candidates of these three subjects. NTA on Sunday had released the UGC-NET provisional answer keys for 84 subjects. “Allocation of JRF seats and issuance of e-certificates for eligibility for Assistant Professor and for admission to PhD for these 84 subjects will not be delayed due to re-conduct of the examination for the three subjects,” the agency said.

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