NY-Delhi flight diverted to Rome over security issue

An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome due to a “possible security issue”, according to a media report.

American Airlines flight AA292 departed New York’s JFK International Airport on February 22 and was scheduled to arrive at Delhi but was diverted to Rome.

A report in ABC News quoted the airline as saying that the American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to Rome over a “possible security issue.”

Italy’s ANSA news agency said the diversion was caused by an “alleged bomb threat”. The flight had landed safely at the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport, the airport authorities told ABC News. “Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding,” the airline said. Visuals on social media showed the Boeing 787-9 aircraft being escorted by the Italian Air Force before landing in Rome.