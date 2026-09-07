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Home / Top Headlines / Of 59 cr Jan Dhan accounts, 5.72 cr at zero balance, every 4th inactive

Of 59 cr Jan Dhan accounts, 5.72 cr at zero balance, every 4th inactive

UP tops list of such accounts, show RTI reply; total deposits at Rs 3.15L cr

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Of nearly 59 crore Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts in the country, 5.72 crore had zero balance and 15.37 crore were inoperative as of August 12, 2026, according to a reply furnished by the Ministry of Finance under the RTI Act.

The RTI response, provided by the Department of Financial Services to activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur, said 59,03,74,907 PMJDY accounts were operational nationwide, holding deposits worth Rs 3,15,179.90 crore.

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Women, including transgender account holders, held 32.89 crore accounts, while men accounted for 26.14 crore accounts. According to the data, 15,36,77,009 PMJDY accounts were classified as inoperative, while 5,72,35,490 accounts had zero balance.

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Launched in August 2014 as the National Mission for Financial Inclusion, the PMJDY aims to provide universal access to banking services, financial literacy and social security coverage, including at least one basic bank account for every household.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of zero-balance PMJDY accounts at 95.92 lakh, followed by Bihar (62.35 lakh), West Bengal (37.20 lakh), Assam (36.30 lakh) and Maharashtra (36.04 lakh). Uttar Pradesh also topped the list in terms of inoperative accounts with 3.23 crore, followed by Bihar (1.59 crore), Madhya Pradesh (1.35 crore), West Bengal (1.02 crore) and Maharashtra (97.94 lakh).

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In overall PMJDY account numbers, Uttar Pradesh led with 10.51 crore accounts, followed by Bihar (7.01 crore), West Bengal (5.73 crore), Rajasthan (3.87 crore) and Maharashtra (3.85 crore).

The RTI reply, dated September 1, said the Centre did not maintain data centrally on the gender-wise break-up of balances, zero-balance accounts and inoperative accounts. It also said no centralised data was maintained on accounts with balances below Rs 100, accounts closed during the past five years, or accounts frozen or barred due to suspicious transactions or cyber fraud.

The state-wise data supplied with the RTI response covered 36 states and Union Territories.

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