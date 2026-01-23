DT
Often public expressions of love for me branded as 'drama'; 'pre-planned': PM Modi

PM Modi said this while addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters at Putharikandam Maidanin in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday

article_Author
PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 07:15 PM Jan 23, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI
A little boy holding up a portrait he had drawn of Narendra Modi prompted the Prime Minister to remark that such expressions of love from the public are often branded as a "drama" or "pre-planned" by his detractors.

While addressing a massive gathering of party workers and supporters at the Putharikandam Maidan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, Modi said many times when he visits various places in the country, young people express their affection or feelings for him through such methods.

However, later, reels are made which term such instances as "pre-planned or drama".

"I take all such insults because I understand the love you have for me. I understand the feelings of these kids. So, I will accept the insults of those making the reels, but if a kid has put in love and effort to make something like this, I cannot insult that child. I cannot disappoint them.

"So, no matter how many reels are made, my responsibility towards the people and their feelings for me will only be strengthened," he said.

He told the boy who had made his portrait to write his name and address behind the picture and said, "I will write a letter to you".

He told the personnel of the SPG unit protecting him to accept the portrait from the boy and another child who had also made something for the PM.


The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

