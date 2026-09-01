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Home / Top Headlines / ‘One nation, one time’: India moves towards self-reliance in time-keeping

‘One nation, one time’: India moves towards self-reliance in time-keeping

IST to be mandatory time reference from March

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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India is all set to move towards a “one nation, one time” system, with the Indian Standard Time (IST) becoming the mandatory time reference for legal, commercial, digital and administrative activities from around March next year.

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The Centre has notified the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026, providing for a single, uniform and legally recognised time reference across the country.

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The rules, notified under the Legal Metrology Act, will come into force 180 days after their publication in the official gazette.

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With the move, the government wants to reduce the country’s reliance on foreign satellite-based timing sources and develop domestic infrastructure for distributing accurate IST. The aim is to mandate critical sectors such as infrastructure (power, railway), digital (payment interfaces) and financial (banks, stock exchanges) to synchronise their clocks with the IST using secure domestic atomic clocks.

Official sources said CSIR-National Physics Lab, the custodian of the IST, would lead the deployment of atomic clocks across various stations in India.

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The broader objective is to cut dependence on foreign satellite-based timing sources such as the Global Positioning System, boost domestic time-keeping infrastructure and expand national strategic and defence capabilities.

India is not changing its time zone. People will continue to see the same IST on their phones, watches and clocks. The change is about how critical infrastructure keeps and synchronises time.

“From every digital payment to every train journey, accurate time keeps India moving. With the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026, the IST will become the common time reference across India, bringing greater accuracy and synchronisation to everyday systems,” Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a post on X.

At present, different systems may rely on different sources to maintain accurate time. Even tiny differences can create problems when millions of transactions and operations depend on precise timestamps.

Precision timing is also directly linked to defence capabilities in the age of drone warfare as seen during Operation Sindoor. Under the new framework, critical systems will increasingly be required to synchronise with an authorised Indian time reference. Sectors such as banking, digital payments, telecom, transport, power, government records and emergency services will be covered.

Once synchronisation is achieved, all government departments, businesses and critical infrastructure in India will operate on a common and precisely synchronised time standard, reducing vulnerability to cyber threats.

Under the new framework, the IST will be the standard reference for legal, administrative and official documents, commercial transactions, contracts and financial operations.

The rules also seek to prevent the use of unauthorised or inconsistent time references for official purposes, with specified exceptions for

areas such as scientific research, navigation and astronomy. The major change will take place behind the scenes, with critical systems moving towards a common, authoritative Indian time reference.

The government sees the move not merely as standardisation of clocks but as part of building a secure national timing infrastructure. The government has begun testing the technology. Under the initiative, a White Rabbit-based IST dissemination network was commissioned at the Regional Reference Standard Laboratory in Bengaluru in July 2026.

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