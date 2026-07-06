Opposition has history of ‘insulting’ Hindu faith, opposing Ram Temple: BJP chief

Lucknow, July 5

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BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday attacked the Opposition over the Ram Temple issue, accusing it of having a history of “insulting” Hindu faith and opposing the Ram Temple movement.

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He said no one would be allowed to hurt devotees’ sentiments.

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Addressing BJP workers in Lucknow, Nabin, without referring to the recent alleged donation theft case at the Ram Temple, said the government would act where required, but alleged that parties which had “insulted” the Hindu faith lacked the moral authority to question the temple authorities.

Referring to the Ram Temple movement, he said, “These are the same people who questioned Lord Ram’s existence, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court calling Lord Ram imaginary, questioned the existence of the Ram Setu and ordered firing on kar sevaks.” He said those now speaking about faith had earlier opposed the Ram Temple movement.

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“I want to state this clearly today... Even if our blood is shed, we will not allow anyone to tamper with the faith linked to Lord Ram’s temple. We are prepared to make any sacrifice for it,” he said.

“We will take action and we will rectify shortcomings wherever necessary. But these anti-Hindu forces, which have always insulted Hinduism, have no moral right to preach politics to us. Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal, do not think Hindu society is so weak that it will fall into your trap or act according to your dictates,” he said.

Recalling the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Nabin said his father had participated as a kar sevak and had spent two months in jail.

“My father had left Patna as a kar sevak and spent two months in jail. We did not know whether he would return home safely. And today you question our faith? We have made so many sacrifices and endured so much. Can your family ever match that sacrifice and martyrdom? Your legacy is of bloodshed and firing on Hindus, while our legacy is of making sacrifices to protect the faith of our gods and goddesses,” he said.

Turning to the BJP’s electoral preparations, Nabin said party workers were ready to ensure another victory in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. “Every BJP worker is ready with a resolve for 2027. On the strength of our workers and organisational network, the lotus is ready to bloom once again in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Nabin claimed that the BJP had ended “mafia rule” in the state, replacing corruption and lawlessness with development and better governance.

Highlighting the Centre’s welfare initiatives, Nabin said the direct benefit transfer mechanism had ensured that government assistance reached beneficiaries without middlemen. He also credited the Modi government with empowering women through initiatives such as the Lakhpati Didi scheme.

He also highlighted projects such as the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying they reflected the BJP’s commitment to preserving India’s cultural and religious heritage.