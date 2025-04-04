Over 250 flying from London to Mumbai stuck in Turkey for over 40 hours

More than 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers, including several Indians, have been stranded at Diyarbakir Airport in Turkey for over 24 hours after their Mumbai-bound aircraft from London was diverted due to a medical emergency.

Virgin Atlantic on Thursday said it is exploring all available options, including operating an alternative aircraft, to fly the passengers to Mumbai.

In a statement, the airline said that VS358 flight from London’s Heathrow to Mumbai on April 2 was cancelled due to an urgent medical diversion to Diyarbakir in Turkey. After landing, the An A350-1000 aircraft suffered a technical issue, which is being worked on.

“We are actively exploring all options, including the operation of an alternative aircraft, to ensure customers can reach Mumbai as soon as possible,” it said.

However, passengers have raised concerns about inadequate facilities. One stranded passenger said that all of them were forced to sit on the floor with no access to blankets or vegetarian food.

“There is no vegetarian food available,” the passenger said on the condition of anonymity.

In an updated statement, Virgin Atlantic said passengers were being provided with overnight hotel accommodation and refreshments in Turkey.

A user named Hanuman Dass posted on X that over 300 Indian and British citizens were trapped in an “awful” situation.

Dass said his family is among the stranded.

“Doing nothing to help the people. One toilet for 300 people and held in a confined space for over 15 hours. @VirginAtlantic staff nowhere to be seen. My family is caught up,” he said in a post.

In another post, he said that passengers have no information, even after 27 hours since they left London.