Overloaded trucks to draw higher fine from today

In a move to enhance road safety and protect highway infrastructure, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has notified an amendment to streamline the levy of fees on overloaded vehicles using national highways.

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According to a notification issued by the ministry on April 14, the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Fourth Amendment Rules, 2026, will come into force from April 15, 2026.

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Under the amended provisions, vehicles carrying excess load will be charged based on the degree of overloading. While minor deviations of up to 10 percent beyond the permissible Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) will not attract any additional fee, vehicles exceeding this threshold will face significantly higher charges.

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Those overloaded between 10 percent and 40 percent will be required to pay twice the base rate, while vehicles carrying loads beyond 40 percent limit will be charged four times the standard fee. This graded structure is intended to deter overloading while ensuring proportional penalties.

The rules also emphasise the use of scientific methods for determining overloading. Certified weighing devices installed at toll plazas will be used to measure vehicle weight, ensuring accuracy and fairness in enforcement.

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The notification clarifies that no overload fee will be levied at plazas, where such weight measurement facilities are not available, preventing arbitrary charges.

In line with the government’s push for digital transactions, all overloading fees will be collected exclusively through the FASTag system; and details of overloaded vehicles will be recorded and reported to the VAHAN database, strengthening monitoring and regulatory oversight.

The amendment also reiterates compliance requirements for FASTag usage, stating that vehicles entering national highways without a valid FASTag will be subject to existing penalty provisions. However, the revised rules will not automatically apply to certain older private investment projects unless concessionaires agree to adopt them.