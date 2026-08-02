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Home / Top Headlines / Pak-based cartels using encrypted apps, GPS drones to push drugs into Punjab

Pak-based cartels using encrypted apps, GPS drones to push drugs into Punjab

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:27 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Punjab Police have confiscated over 400 small weapons smuggled from Pakistan in 2025. Representative image/File
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Drug trafficking networks operating from Pakistan are increasingly using encrypted communication platforms such as Skred and Zangi, virtual numbers, forged KYC-based SIM cards, and GPS-enabled drones to smuggle contraband into Punjab while evading detection, sources said.

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With the Centre intensifying its cracking down on narco-terrorism and drug menace, the Home Ministry has received inputs from the Punjab Police to set up more drone laboratories, which will help in scrutinising the flight log data of such drones sent across the border by Pakistan-based drug syndicates, sources familiar with the matter said.

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In recent years, drone-based smuggling has emerged as a major threat for border states, especially Punjab. Since 2021, drone-assisted drug trafficking has witnessed an exponential rise, making Punjab the most affected border state in the country, a government source said.

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In 2025 alone, 305 drone-related drug trafficking incidents were reported nationwide, of which 298 occurred along the Punjab border. These incidents led to the seizure of about 460 kg of narcotics, including 448 kg of heroin, 9 kg of methamphetamine and 3 kg of opium, highlighting the scale of the threat in the state, sources said.

Sources further noted that Punjab's proximity to the international border makes it particularly vulnerable to cross-border smuggling activities, with an emerging nexus involving narcotics trafficking, illegal arms supply and terror financing.

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Although the Centre has established a four-tier Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) mechanism to facilitate coordination among Central ministries, state governments, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders, security officials said Punjab continues to face significant risks. Drug syndicates are increasingly using encrypted messaging platforms to coordinate the illegal movement of arms and narcotics into India from across the Pakistan border.

The challenge is compounded by the fact that these platforms are difficult to intercept, posing a major hurdle for law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, to monitor investigations into significant drug trafficking and narco-terrorism cases, the Centre has set up a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC). So far, four state-level JCC meetings have been conducted in Punjab by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to tackle organised drug syndicates and their links to terror financing.

However, despite these measures, the challenges persist and were recently flagged to the Centre during a brainstorming session chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Border states, in particular, highlighted the growing use of encrypted communications and drone technology by cross-border drug networks.

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