Pakistan Cricket Board 'confiscates' players' phones amid Test series in England
The identities of the players involved in the investigation have not been revealed
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly taken phones of some of its cricketers into ‘custody’. The move has come amid the ongoing three-Test series in England.
According to 365 News, the PCB is conducting a probe. It is, however, not clear why the action has been taken. The identities of the players involved have also not been revealed.
Reports say that the cricket board can confiscate a player’s mobile phone only in exceptional circumstances, including corruption or match-fixing charges. The phones will stay with the PCB authorities till the final test match concludes.
The development comes on the heels of a turbulent stretch for Pakistan on this tour. Following a heavy 194-run defeat at Lord's that handed England an unassailable 2-0 series lead, the PCB carried out a sweeping shake-up of the squad and support staff, including the removal of head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and several senior players ahead of the third and final Test at Edgbaston.
Pakistan failed to cross the 200-run mark in any of their four completed innings across the first two Tests at Headingley and Lord's, drawing sharp criticism from fans and former players. While the PCB has offered no official explanation, cricket's anti-corruption framework does give investigators room to examine players' devices.
🚨Some players’ mobile phones are in the PCB’s custody in London, with an investigation currently underway.#pakistancricket #pakistanvsengland pic.twitter.com/LlUAE5cwQI
— Amber Ali🇵🇰 (@aliamber04) September 5, 2026
This is unbelievable and If PCB has indeed taken Pakistan players’ phones in custody it means they are doubting the integrity of the players. If true, then sending back players midway through the tour is just the tip of the iceberg. Phones can only be taken under custody if… https://t.co/0zWhe9kQBO
— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 5, 2026