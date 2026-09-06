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Home / Top Headlines / Pakistan Cricket Board 'confiscates' players' phones amid Test series in England

Pakistan Cricket Board 'confiscates' players' phones amid Test series in England

The identities of the players involved in the investigation have not been revealed

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:00 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly taken phones of some of its cricketers into ‘custody’. The move has come amid the ongoing three-Test series in England.

According to 365 News, the PCB is conducting a probe. It is, however, not clear why the action has been taken. The identities of the players involved have also not been revealed.

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Reports say that the cricket board can confiscate a player’s mobile phone only in exceptional circumstances, including corruption or match-fixing charges. The phones will stay with the PCB authorities till the final test match concludes.

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The development comes on the heels of a turbulent stretch for Pakistan on this tour. Following a heavy 194-run defeat at Lord's that handed England an unassailable 2-0 series lead, the PCB carried out a sweeping shake-up of the squad and support staff, including the removal of head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and several senior players ahead of the third and final Test at Edgbaston.

Pakistan failed to cross the 200-run mark in any of their four completed innings across the first two Tests at Headingley and Lord's, drawing sharp criticism from fans and former players. While the PCB has offered no official explanation, cricket's anti-corruption framework does give investigators room to examine players' devices.

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