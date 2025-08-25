DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy   

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy   

The couple shared a picture of a cake on Instagram, which read “1+1=3”
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:24 PM Aug 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Via instagram.com/parineetichopra/
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha on Monday announced that they are going to be parents.

Advertisement

The couple shared a picture of a cake on Instagram, which read “1+1=3”. The caption to their post read, “Our little universe...on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @parineetichopra

Advertisement

The couple got married in 2023 in a ceremony in Udaipur.

Chopra was last seen in the 2024 Imtiaz Ali film “Amar Singh Chamkila” alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Advertisement

She is currently working on an upcoming Netflix show opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin directed by Renzil D’Silva.

Chadha is a Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Admi Party.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts