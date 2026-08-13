Parliament panel finds Justice Varma guilty in cash-at-home case

Justice Yashwant Varma, facing removal proceedings over the alleged discovery of unaccounted cash at his official residence, has been found guilty on all three articles of charge by the three-member Lok Sabha inquiry committee.

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The committee, in its report tabled in both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, concluded that “Article I is proved”, “Article II is proved” and “Article III is proved”, leaving little ambiguity in its findings on the controversy that erupted after burnt currency was allegedly found at the judge’s residence last year.

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On the first charge, the panel said “substantial unexplained Rs 500 denomination currency notes” were found in the storeroom situated within Justice Varma’s official residential premises at 30, Tughlak Crescent, New Delhi.

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The judge, it said, “failed to furnish a satisfactory explanation regarding the presence, source or ownership thereof”. The panel also held Justice Varma responsible for the failure to preserve material evidence. Finding Article II proved, it said the evidentiary condition of the storeroom had been disturbed before lawful sealing and inspection, while the later non-availability of the currency notes remained unexplained.

Significantly, the committee clarified that its finding did not rest on proof that Justice Varma personally removed the cash.

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Instead, it said the finding was based on his “failure to preserve, acquiescence in disturbance through the establishment attached to the premises, and resulting loss of material evidence”. The committee was equally scathing about the explanation furnished by the judge.

Finding Article III proved, it said Justice Varma’s explanation, particularly his reply dated March 22, 2025, and the subsequent stand taken by him, “did not exhibit the candour, transparency and institutional responsibility expected in the circumstances”.

The explanation, the panel said, “remained evasive and unsatisfactory” when tested against the evidence of independent official witnesses and corroborative material. The committee then recorded its consolidated conclusion in unequivocal terms: “Articles of Charges I, II & III are proved.”

It submitted the report along with the record of proceedings, documents, exhibits and other material forming part of the inquiry “for such further action as may be considered in accordance with law”.

The controversy began after a fire broke out at Justice Varma’s official residence on the night of March 14, 2025. Firefighters called to the premises allegedly discovered burnt currency in a storeroom, triggering a judicial inquiry and subsequent removal proceedings.

Justice Varma has since resigned, making the removal proceedings against him virtually infructuous. His resignation, however, has not yet been notified by the Union Law Ministry.

He was then a judge of the Delhi High Court and was later repatriated to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court, following the controversy.

The three-member inquiry committee had submitted its findings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in May.