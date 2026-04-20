icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Photos of the day: Top news images & highlights from today

Photos of the day: Top news images & highlights from today

A curated selection of the day’s most striking images, captured by The Tribune’s photographers from across the region

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:42 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung exchange a handshake after they plant a sapling at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement
As temperatures climb, a rickshaw puller takes refuge in the shade of Company Bagh for a brief rest in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

As temperatures climb, a rickshaw puller takes refuge in the shade of Company Bagh for a brief rest in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Advertisement

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival to attend his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival to attend his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Advertisement

Students endure the sweltering afternoon heat as they head back home after classes in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari

Students endure the sweltering afternoon heat as they head back home after classes in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari

Advertisement

Budding high jump athletes risk injuries as they take part in the 55th Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Regional Sports Meet (Athletics) at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Monday. The old, worn-out landing foam was the highlight of the high jump event. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

Budding high jump athletes risk injuries as they take part in the 55th Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Regional Sports Meet (Athletics) at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Monday. The old, worn-out landing foam was the highlight of the high jump event. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

A fire department team demonstrates a mock drill on Monday during the closing ceremony of Fire Week, held from April 14 to 20 at Baldeyan near Shimla. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar

A fire department team demonstrates a mock drill on Monday during the closing ceremony of Fire Week, held from April 14 to 20 at Baldeyan near Shimla. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar

Advertisement

Five people had a narrow escape when a car overturned after colliding with another vehicle on the Panchkula-Kalka highway at a flyover in Sector 21, Panchkula, on Monday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

Five people had a narrow escape when a car overturned after colliding with another vehicle on the Panchkula-Kalka highway at a flyover in Sector 21, Panchkula, on Monday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts