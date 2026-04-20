Photos of the day: Top news images & highlights from today

As temperatures climb, a rickshaw puller takes refuge in the shade of Company Bagh for a brief rest in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival to attend his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Students endure the sweltering afternoon heat as they head back home after classes in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
Budding high jump athletes risk injuries as they take part in the 55th Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Regional Sports Meet (Athletics) at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Monday. The old, worn-out landing foam was the highlight of the high jump event. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
A fire department team demonstrates a mock drill on Monday during the closing ceremony of Fire Week, held from April 14 to 20 at Baldeyan near Shimla. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar
Five people had a narrow escape when a car overturned after colliding with another vehicle on the Panchkula-Kalka highway at a flyover in Sector 21, Panchkula, on Monday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar