PM dials Harsimrat, enquires about Sukhbir’s health

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Sources said the PM spoke to Harsimrat at length about the developments in Nanded and asked if she needed any help.

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PM Modi also asked if the SAD president was sound and safe.

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This is the second engagement in a week between the PM and the top leadership of the Akali Dal.

Just recently, the PM had met Sukhbir in the Parliament House complex, raising speculation as to the future of the estranged NDA allies.

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The two sides have been visibly warming up to one another ahead of the 2027 Punjab elections even though the BJP has so far officially maintained that it would contest all 117 seats in the state on its own.

Privately, BJP leaders have been indicating a thaw in the previously cold ties between the BJP and SAD saying one would have to wait and watch to see what shape this thaw takes and if a pre-poll alliance happens.