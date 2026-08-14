DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / PM dials Harsimrat, enquires about Sukhbir’s health

PM dials Harsimrat, enquires about Sukhbir’s health

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:53 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dialled Bathinda Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and enquired about the health of her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Advertisement

Sources said the PM spoke to Harsimrat at length about the developments in Nanded and asked if she needed any help.

Advertisement

PM Modi also asked if the SAD president was sound and safe.

Advertisement

This is the second engagement in a week between the PM and the top leadership of the Akali Dal.

Just recently, the PM had met Sukhbir in the Parliament House complex, raising speculation as to the future of the estranged NDA allies.

Advertisement

The two sides have been visibly warming up to one another ahead of the 2027 Punjab elections even though the BJP has so far officially maintained that it would contest all 117 seats in the state on its own.

Privately, BJP leaders have been indicating a thaw in the previously cold ties between the BJP and SAD saying one would have to wait and watch to see what shape this thaw takes and if a pre-poll alliance happens.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts