DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / PM Modi hands over Made-in-India patrol vessel, ambulances, utility vehicles to Seychelles

PM Modi hands over Made-in-India patrol vessel, ambulances, utility vehicles to Seychelles

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:09 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

India on Saturday reinforced its maritime and development partnership with Seychelles, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over a Made-in-India Fast Patrol Vessel along with defence and mobility assets aimed at strengthening the island nation’s maritime surveillance and coastal infrastructure.

Advertisement

In a special gesture underscoring expanding strategic convergence under India’s Vision MAHASAGAR framework, the Fast Patrol Vessel PS LESPWAR was formally handed over to Seychelles President Patrick Herminie.

Advertisement

Alongside the vessel, India also delivered six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats to enhance public service delivery and maritime capability.

Advertisement

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the initiative reflected India’s “together as partners, stronger as one” approach, adding that the assets would significantly bolster Seychelles’ Exclusive Economic Zone patrol and maritime surveillance capacity in the Indian Ocean Region.

The transfer comes amid New Delhi’s sustained push to deepen defence and maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean, where Seychelles remains a key partner in India’s regional security architecture and blue economy outreach. PM Modi, in social media posts during the visit, highlighted the warm welcome extended by the Indian diaspora in Seychelles, noting their role in local development and describing them as a living bridge between the two countries.

Advertisement

He also participated in a tree-planting ceremony at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden with President Herminie, planting the Coco de Mer, a species endemic to the islands and featured on its national emblem. The gesture symbolised shared commitments to biodiversity conservation and environmental sustainability.

Upon arrival, Modi was received by President Herminie at the airport, where he described Seychelles as a “valued maritime partner” in the Indian Ocean Region.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts