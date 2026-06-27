PM Modi hands over Made-in-India patrol vessel, ambulances, utility vehicles to Seychelles

India on Saturday reinforced its maritime and development partnership with Seychelles, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over a Made-in-India Fast Patrol Vessel along with defence and mobility assets aimed at strengthening the island nation’s maritime surveillance and coastal infrastructure.

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In a special gesture underscoring expanding strategic convergence under India’s Vision MAHASAGAR framework, the Fast Patrol Vessel PS LESPWAR was formally handed over to Seychelles President Patrick Herminie.

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Alongside the vessel, India also delivered six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats to enhance public service delivery and maritime capability.

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External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the initiative reflected India’s “together as partners, stronger as one” approach, adding that the assets would significantly bolster Seychelles’ Exclusive Economic Zone patrol and maritime surveillance capacity in the Indian Ocean Region.

The transfer comes amid New Delhi’s sustained push to deepen defence and maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean, where Seychelles remains a key partner in India’s regional security architecture and blue economy outreach. PM Modi, in social media posts during the visit, highlighted the warm welcome extended by the Indian diaspora in Seychelles, noting their role in local development and describing them as a living bridge between the two countries.

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He also participated in a tree-planting ceremony at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden with President Herminie, planting the Coco de Mer, a species endemic to the islands and featured on its national emblem. The gesture symbolised shared commitments to biodiversity conservation and environmental sustainability.

Upon arrival, Modi was received by President Herminie at the airport, where he described Seychelles as a “valued maritime partner” in the Indian Ocean Region.