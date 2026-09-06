PM reaches out to Gen Z at Delhi college, defends 7.8% GDP growth

Returning to Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) after 13 years this evening, the Prime Minister deployed Gen Z slang from "OG to Dhurandhar" to engage the youth and tell them that India was ready to give wings to their dreams.

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"Dream bigger than ever. Today, Indians are leading the top companies of the world. So why can't companies built by Indians lead the world?” he asked the students amid frequent applause.

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The Prime Minister also recalled his February 2013 speech where he, for the first time, gave the vision of P2G2 (pro-people good governance), and said India had moved from "policy paralysis to policy dynamism".

"Those responsible for pushing India into 'Fragile 5' are now unable to digest India's 7.8 per cent growth," Modi said amid a raging debate on the economic growth numbers.

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The PM doubled down on "dimaagi Naxal" swipe at the Opposition, saying, "I administered a homeopathic pill from the Red Fort — the pill of dimaagi Naxal. In homeopathy, when you begin the treatment, the disease first worsens. So as soon as I gave the dimaagi Naxal homeopathic pill, all 'dimagi Naxals' one after the other started surfacing. And now people can see their true colours."

In veiled jibes at his critics, the PM said students would find two kinds of people when they leave the campus.

"The first kind is the one that transforms society's energy into national strength. The other kind is of perpetual cribbers, "naraaz foofas". These people will have only one question every time we start or launch something new — why is this needed, they will ask. But the country will now have what is necessary for its growth," Modi said, contrasting Congress-led UPA times with BJP-led NDA times, where, he said, things that took decades were being accomplished in a few years.

The address in SRCC's centenary year came close on the heels of Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests over NEET-UG paper leak and saw the PM frame the erstwhile UPA rule as a time of "negativity" as against the BJP's 12 years of "accomplishment".

Recalling his 2013 speech from the SRCC as a consequential one that "resonates even today", Modi said, "When I gave that speech I was also a member of the country's principal Opposition party. People were expecting me to attack the then government at the Centre but I did not use this platform for politics. Rather, I gave a vision for the country and today I am here with my report card."

Modi listed among his government's achievements "resilient handling of severe modern crises like the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war".

Recalling the 2013 speech, he asked the students to stay positive. “I had said that a half-filled glass of water can be seen in three ways: half full, half empty, or full with water and air. Those were the days of despair but I had said I saw the glass as full to the brim, with water and air. Today 140 crore Indians are ready to make India both Viksit and Aatmanirbhar," he said, adding that people's blessings continued to "thwart the designs of critics who want Modi trapped".