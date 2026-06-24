Post US-Iran MoU, 11 India-bound ships cross Strait of Hormuz: MEA

Signs of normalcy are beginning to return to one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, with 11 India-bound vessels successfully transiting the Strait of Hormuz since the signing of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

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The development comes amid efforts to stabilise shipping traffic in the Gulf region following weeks of uncertainty triggered by the Iran conflict.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said maritime traffic had resumed in both directions and expressed hope that the remaining Indian vessels stranded in the region would soon be able to proceed.

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“As of today, we have 10 Indian-flagged vessels still in the Persian Gulf region -- these are the ones that were stranded when the conflict began -- but in addition, we have two Indian ships that have crossed from this side into the Persian Gulf, which means that traffic is moving back and forth,” he said.

Jaiswal disclosed that since the signing of the MoU on June 17, 11 India-bound vessels had successfully navigated through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The vessels comprised three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers, each carrying around 2,85,000 metric tonnes of crude oil, one foreign-flagged LPG carrier, one foreign-flagged crude oil tanker and six foreign-flagged bulk carriers transporting fertiliser cargo destined for India.

“It is our expectation and hope that the remaining Indian-flagged vessels will also be able to cross Hormuz soon,” he added.

The latest figures released by the MEA indicate that India's energy supplies and fertiliser imports have begun moving through the corridor, offering relief to policymakers and markets alike. With shipping activity gradually picking up, New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation and remains hopeful that the remaining Indian vessels stranded in the Gulf region will soon be able to resume their journeys.