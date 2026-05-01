PPCB, police raids take lid off illegal biomedical waste recycling racket

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Sources said plastic recycled from the biomedical waste was landing in the hands of those making medical equipment and even cheap toys.

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The sources said the lid was blown off this illegal trade after the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), in coordination with the police, seized biomedical waste from a godown following a complaint. The initial raid led to another godown in its vicinity on Devigarh Road.

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The waste was carrying seals of treatment plant facilities.

“Initial investigation points towards a well-knit nexus wherein biomedical waste was shifted to the godowns from where unscrupulous scrap dealers would sell it to bigger junkyards in bigger cities. Blood-soaked cotton pads, used syringes and blood sample bottles were found lying on the spot, raising fears of contamination in nearby areas,” said an official.

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At present, there are six common biomedical waste treatment facilities situated in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Muktsar, Mohali, Nakodar and Pathankot. These collectively handle around 20,000 kg of biomedical waste per day. A barcoding system helps the PPCB obtain information related to the collection of biomedical waste. The information, including the tracking system of the vehicle that carries the waste, is uploaded online.

PPCB Environmental Engineer Navtesh Singla said the seized biomedical waste was marked with bar codes from an authorised waste collection facility in Mohali, indicating that it had been diverted from a legitimate disposal route. “The whole storage facility was full of bags containing biomedical waste and two labourers escaped from the spot when our teams reached there. However, we have confiscated the waste and some other items that might help us and the police to nail the culprits and owners of the illegal godown,” said Singla.

He said the role of a Mohali company, which had earlier, too, been caught handling biomedical waste inefficiently, was under scanner. “We have now sealed the godown and shifted the waste to the scrap management facility in Ludhiana,” a source said.

The revelation that biomedical waste was landing in the hands of those making cheap toys and the medical equipment refurbishing industry has sent shock waves through environmental and pollution control agencies.

The biomedical waste is considered to be high-grade plastic, which is available at cheaper rates, and makes the products cost-effective. Disposable gowns, masks, syringes, urine bags, oxygen masks, gloves, catheters and plastic glucose bottles could have been repackaged by the people involved in this illegal trade.