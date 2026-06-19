DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / ‘Priya mitra Narendra’: Macron’s Hindi farewell message to PM Modi adds warmth to India-France ties

‘Priya mitra Narendra’: Macron’s Hindi farewell message to PM Modi adds warmth to India-France ties

The French President's Hindi message came after PM Modi attended VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest start-up and technology event, alongside Macron

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:15 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A video grab of French President Emmanuel Macron attempting to speak Hindi in a farewell message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: X/@EmmanuelMacron
Advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron's attempt at speaking Hindi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi added a light-hearted touch to the deepening India-France partnership, with the video message drawing widespread attention on social media.

Advertisement

In a video posted on X after Modi concluded his visit to France, Macron bid farewell to the Indian Prime Minister in Hindi, saying: "Priya mitra Narendra, mujhe bahut khushi hai, daure ke liye swagat karte, France Bharat ki dosti amar rahe" (Dear friend Narendra, I am very happy, welcome for the visit, may the friendship between France and India remain eternal).

Advertisement

After delivering the lines, the French President broke into a smile and remarked in English: "I hope it was correct."

Advertisement

The unscripted moment quickly won praise online, with many users appreciating Macron's effort to speak Hindi and his easy rapport with the Indian leader.

Advertisement

The latest exchange underscored the close chemistry between the two leaders, who have met frequently in recent years and have worked to elevate the India-France relationship into a comprehensive strategic partnership spanning defence, space, nuclear energy, artificial intelligence and the Indo-Pacific.

Macron and Modi have shared several memorable moments over the years. During the Prime Minister's Bastille Day visit to Paris in 2023, Macron personally hosted him at the Élysée Palace and accompanied him to the Louvre Museum.

In 2024, the two leaders jointly inaugurated India's first consulate in Marseille and visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) facility at Cadarache.

Their camaraderie has often extended beyond formal diplomacy. During the AI Action Summit in Paris earlier this year, Macron welcomed Modi with a warm embrace and the two leaders were seen sharing lighter moments on the sidelines of official engagements.

The French President's Hindi message came after Modi attended VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest start-up and technology event, alongside Macron. The two leaders have increasingly projected India and France as partners in emerging technologies, clean energy and global governance reforms.

While the Hindi pronunciation may not have been flawless, the gesture itself resonated with many Indians, offering yet another glimpse into a friendship that has often blended diplomacy with personal warmth.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts