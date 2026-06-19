‘Priya mitra Narendra’: Macron’s Hindi farewell message to PM Modi adds warmth to India-France ties

French President Emmanuel Macron's attempt at speaking Hindi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi added a light-hearted touch to the deepening India-France partnership, with the video message drawing widespread attention on social media.

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In a video posted on X after Modi concluded his visit to France, Macron bid farewell to the Indian Prime Minister in Hindi, saying: "Priya mitra Narendra, mujhe bahut khushi hai, daure ke liye swagat karte, France Bharat ki dosti amar rahe" (Dear friend Narendra, I am very happy, welcome for the visit, may the friendship between France and India remain eternal).

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After delivering the lines, the French President broke into a smile and remarked in English: "I hope it was correct."

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The unscripted moment quickly won praise online, with many users appreciating Macron's effort to speak Hindi and his easy rapport with the Indian leader.

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The latest exchange underscored the close chemistry between the two leaders, who have met frequently in recent years and have worked to elevate the India-France relationship into a comprehensive strategic partnership spanning defence, space, nuclear energy, artificial intelligence and the Indo-Pacific.

Macron and Modi have shared several memorable moments over the years. During the Prime Minister's Bastille Day visit to Paris in 2023, Macron personally hosted him at the Élysée Palace and accompanied him to the Louvre Museum.

In 2024, the two leaders jointly inaugurated India's first consulate in Marseille and visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) facility at Cadarache.

Their camaraderie has often extended beyond formal diplomacy. During the AI Action Summit in Paris earlier this year, Macron welcomed Modi with a warm embrace and the two leaders were seen sharing lighter moments on the sidelines of official engagements.

The French President's Hindi message came after Modi attended VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest start-up and technology event, alongside Macron. The two leaders have increasingly projected India and France as partners in emerging technologies, clean energy and global governance reforms.

While the Hindi pronunciation may not have been flawless, the gesture itself resonated with many Indians, offering yet another glimpse into a friendship that has often blended diplomacy with personal warmth.