Pro-Khalistan module busted hours after rail track blast in Patiala, 4 held from Tarn Taran

Hours after a bomb blast on the Delhi-Amritsar freight corridor railway track near Bothonia village between Shambu and Rajpura, the Patiala police on Tuesday arrested four “highly radicalised” pro-Khalistan accused allegedly part of an ISI-backed terror module.

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Another module member was killed while attempting to detonate the explosive. His body, which had been blown into pieces, was found at the scene.

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The police identified the deceased as Jagroop Singh Panjwar (39) of Panjwar village in Tarn Taran. Following his identification through a SIM card recovered from the mutilated remains at the site, the police raided his house at Panjwar Khurd early on Tuesday and arrested other accused allegedly linked to the case.

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Patiala Range DIG Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the police had seized “heavy quantities of militant hardware from the possession of four highly radicalised habitual criminals”.

Those arrested had been identified as Pardeep Singh Khalsa and Kulwinder Singh of Mansa, Satnam Singh, alias Satta, of Panjwar, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Goindwal bypass in Tarn Taran. The accused have a criminal past and face multiple FIRs.

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“The recovered military hardware includes one hand grenade, two .30 bore pistols along with ammunition, technically sophisticated communication devices to be used in further detonations and laptops used to communicate with handlers,” said SSP Varun Sharma.

“One of the arrested accused, Khalsa, was the kingpin of the module. He was in close contact with Malaysia-based pro-Khalistani elements as well as Pakistan-based arms suppliers,” he added.

“Our initial probe reveals that Khalsa used to send radicalised youth to Malaysia for terror training and then assign them tasks related to terror activities. The accused had also formed a radical organisation named ‘Chalda Vaheer Chakarwarti, Attariye’,” claimed Chahal.

The police further said that during initial interrogation it emerged that the accused were allegedly planning to carry out further attacks on public infrastructure and properties. “We need to interrogate them further to ascertain their roles, identify their handlers and trace the financial trail behind this incident,” said the SSP.

An FIR (No. 76 dated April 28, 2026) has been registered under Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 13, 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Kotwali police station in Patiala.