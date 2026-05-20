Proud democracy, says India after face-off over Norwegian journalist’s question on human rights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Norway, part of a five-nation tour, has produced an unlikely flashpoint as a Norwegian journalist’s question on “human rights violations” and India’s response terming it based on reports of “ignorant NGOs” has gone viral on social media.

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“I am wondering as we strengthen our partnership, why should we trust you,” Helle Lyng asked Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, last night at a press briefing to mark Modi’s visit to Oslo, Norway.

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“People have no understanding. They read one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions,” George retorted after Lyng posed her question.

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Earlier, the same journalist had posted on X a video of PM Modi as he was leaving the hall after delivering media statements with Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre.

“Modi would not take my question, I was not expecting him to,” Lyng said. She also referred to India’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Index, saying, “Norway has the number one spot, while India is at the 157th”.

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In response to her post, the Indian Embassy in Norway invited her to attend an official press briefing later in the evening. The question and answer session at the press briefing resulted in a verbal spat between Lyng and George.

Responding to her, George spoke on “what India is”. The exchange grew visibly tense as it stretched on. As Lyng attempted to cut in and press for more specific answers, a visibly irate George said, “Please don’t interrupt …You ask a question; don’t ask me to answer in a particular way. These are my prerogatives.”

Lyng later wrote on X that she tried multiple times to get him to be specific. “I tried multiple times to get them to be specific on human rights, but I was unsuccessful… The representatives (George) talked about India’s effort during Covid and also yoga, among other things”.

On X, another subplot played out whether Lyng had slipped out of the MEA briefing while George was still mid-answer. George himself had believed at one point during the briefing that she had walked out. On X, when a user accused her of leaving without hearing the response, Lyng’s reply was: “I just needed a cup of water.”

At the briefing, George then pressed on, “We hear a lot of people asking why this, why that, but let me tell you this. We are one-sixth of the total population of the world, but not one-sixth of the problems of the world. We have a Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental rights of the people.”

“We are proud... we are a 5,000-year-old continuous civilisation and have contributed immensely to the world,” George said.

India gave equal rights to women from the first day of Independence, unlike many other countries, displaying its firm belief in equality and human rights.

India, George said, believed in equality. “We believe in human rights. Anyone whose rights are violated has the right to go to court. We are proud to be a democracy.” he said.

On media freedom, George said, “We have breaking news coming in every day in the evening. At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone; in the English language; in Hindi language; and multiple languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India.”

To another query over PM Modi not taking media questions, George told a journalist that it was his responsibility to address the media. “I have been doing that and I will continue to do that,” George said.