Proud of‘dimagi Naxal’ tag, says Chidambaram

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Chidambaram’s response came a day after Modi, in his Independence Day address, warned against what he described as “dimagi Naxals”. Chidambaram responded: “I am proud to be a dimagi Naxal.”

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Ramesh said those who questioned the government were routinely given labels, pointing to the Congress’ demand for a caste census. He said the government had resisted the demand for years before announcing it would be conducted.

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The Congress leader asked whether seeking social justice could be treated as “dimagi Naxal” politics, arguing that the label was being used against those challenging the government.

Ramesh then turned to the controversy involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former MP Sandeep Dikshit, saying he did not consider Rahul’s remarks an insult.

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The controversy followed Rahul hugging Dikshit at a Congress event while making a political point about Modi’s much-publicised embraces with foreign leaders. The exchange also included a reference to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, drawing criticism from the BJP.

Ramesh defended Rahul and used the controversy to question Modi’s diplomatic style, describing it as “huglomacy”.

On Parliament, Ramesh rejected the government’s allegation that the Opposition was responsible for preventing the House from functioning.

He said the Opposition had demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah come to Parliament and make a statement on the Delhi Police, followed by a debate on the alleged treatment of students and youth during the July 20 protests.

The Opposition had also sought an apology from Modi to the students and a debate on allegations concerning donations and offerings in Ayodhya, Ramesh said.

He said the absence of the PM and Home Minister from the House was a serious issue and maintained that the government had the primary responsibility to ensure Parliament functioned.

On women’s reservation, Ramesh accused the Modi government of trying to link implementation of the 33 per cent quota with delimitation. The Congress, he said, wanted one-third reservation implemented immediately in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha, which would mean 182 seats for women.