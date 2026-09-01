PU poll win fuels buzz on BJP-SAD tie-up in Punjab

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Students’ Organisation of India (SOI), the student wings of BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal, today bagged the top position in Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections, lending fresh fuel to talks of a potential pre-poll alliance between estranged partners for the 2027 Punjab elections.

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ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan, a research scholar from Jind, backed by SOI, won the president’s post in the election by a margin of 500 votes. This was the first time ever that the ABVP won the president’s post in PU student elections for the second time in a row.

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Ankit won in a four-cornered contest that included Congress’ NSUI and AAP-backed ASAP, and a day after SOI announced support to him.

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Lauding the win close on the heels of Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh noted SOI’s last minute support for Ankit. “Ankit Bidhan wins the Panjab University student union president’s elections convincingly. Second time in a row. SOI also supported the ABVP nominee in the last 48 hours,” said Santhosh on X.

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar also acknowledged the backing of Akali Dal and said winds of change had begun to blow from Panjab University. “This victory symbolises the new thinking of a new generation. Akali Dal’s student wing SOI played an important role in contributing to this victory,” Jakhar said. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh also congratulated Ankit on his victory. SAD sources revealed that SOI supported Ankit after its own candidate’s nomination was rejected.

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The delivery of this last minute alliance is being viewed in Punjab political circles as a prequel to a possible pact for the 2027 Assembly polls.

BJP’s Punjab in-charge Satish Poonia, who arrived in Punjab for a comprehensive election tour today, however, reiterated that the party would contest all 117 seats on its own. “I represent the BJP central leadership and we have a clear message to go it alone,” he said.

On reports of talks between BJP and SAD leaders, and separately with the rebel Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), Poonia said, “Meetings between leaders of different parties do not necessarily mean an alliance. In a democracy, people can meet the Prime Minister to discuss various issues. Such meetings should not be construed as a sign of any political understanding.”