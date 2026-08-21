Punjab bandh: Road blockades, barricades, thin traffic; schools switch to online mode

The Punjab Bandh call given by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha on Friday received a good response in Mohali, with very less little traffic witnessed on roads during the morning rush hours.

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Most private schools switched to online classes, while government schools also reported low attendance.

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“There are no restrictions from our side. Schools and institutions are doing it voluntarily,” said SP City Dilpreet Singh.

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Protesters have started gathering in small groups in public places and key road junctions, however no demonstration was carried out.

The main road in Mohali has been blocked by protesters at Cheema Boiler light point, while in Kharar, protesters blocked the Gopal Sweets light point by parking tractor-trolleys in the middle of the road. No vehicles were being allowed to pass through here.

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Mohali police, meanwhile, has put up barricades at two places near YPS Chowk and the Mohali-Chandigarh border on Jail Road on Friday morning.

“Rest all entry and exit points are open for road users and commuters,” said DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal.

Police said more than 1,000 personnel in Mohali and 800 in Chandigarh had been put on high alert to prevent any law-and-order situation in the Tricity.

It remains to be seen how businessmen, shopkeepers and other commercial establishments react to the bandh call later in the day.