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Home / Top Headlines / Punjab CM Mann to take up AAP Rajya Sabha MPs’ switch to BJP with President on May 5

Punjab CM Mann to take up AAP Rajya Sabha MPs’ switch to BJP with President on May 5

Says ready for floor test, if needed | AAP falling apart, claims Punjab BJP chief Jakhar

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Sanjeev Singh Bariana
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said he would meet President Droupadi Murmu on May 5 in connection with the recent merger of seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs with the BJP.

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Without providing further details, Mann said the meeting had been sought over the controversy surrounding the switching of seven Rajya Sabha members to the BJP.

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It may be mentioned that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been seeking the recall (removal from Parliament) of the MPs who switched to the BJP. Sources said Mann had sought a brief meeting with the President to discuss the legal and constitutional aspects of MPs changing their party.

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Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar termed the move as nothing more than “desperate attempts by AAP to prevent its party from breaking apart”. “Besides trying to convince the President, the party has called a session here to save its already fragmenting ranks,” he said.

Jakhar alleged, “The real intent behind this session is to pass a confidence motion so that the government can secure a six-month window, as no-confidence motion cannot be brought in the Assembly during that period once such a motion is passed.”

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Replying to a question during a press conference on whether the government intended to bring a confidence motion in Friday’s session, Mann said, “There is no need for any motion. We are absolutely comfortable. However, if needed, we are ready for the floor test.”

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