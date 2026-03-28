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Home / Top Headlines / Punjab, J-K Police arrest two suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists from Malerkotla

Punjab, J-K Police arrest two suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists from Malerkotla

The two had been residing at different places in India for over 15 years, and no one in Malerkotla doubted their claim of being Indians, say locals

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Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, Updated At : 05:47 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Punjab Police, in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police, have arrested two suspected terrorists linked to Pakistan. The two suspects, identified as Abbu Gaba and Usman, were arrested in Malerkotla, where they had been living as tenants for a long time.

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The Malerkotla police learnt about the duo during an inquiry of a local drug peddler detained as part of the ongoing Yudh Nashian Virudh anti-drug campaign. Their identities reportedly matched those of two wanted terrorists listed in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Though the police have not issued any official statement so far, multiple police sources and residents of Sherwani Kote village (under Sandaur police station) have confirmed the police action.

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Malerkotla residents said the accused had been residing at different places in India for over 15 years, and no one in the village suspected their anti-national activities or doubted their claim of being Indians.

A team from the CIA wing of Mahorana, Malerkotla, conducted a raid in Sherwani Kote village and detained the duo. They have been handed over to the Jammu & Kashmir Police.

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Sarpanch Simranjit Singh confirmed that a raid was conducted by law enforcement personnel, and two persons were detained from the village.

CIA in charge Harjinder Singh, however, showed ignorance about the raid and the arrests.

Background

Malerkotla police have recently intensified action against anti-national elements. In a recent case, the CIA and cyber crime wing arrested three local miscreants — Farhan Anjum of Lohara Maler, Adnan Khan of Sekhan Wala, Malerkotla, and Waris Ali of Mandiala — for radicalising Muslims in the name of religion. One .32 bore pistol, three cartridges, and four mobiles were seized from them.

Earlier, the police had also arrested Gujala, a 31-year-old widow of Chor Mohalla (currently staying with her father at Mohalla Bhaurian Wala inside Delhi Gate), and Yameen Mohammad, of Malerkotla, in a cross-border espionage case. The widow allegedly served as a local handler while Yameen Mohammad, reportedly a Pakistan embassy official, transferred information to handlers in Pakistan.

The police are keeping details of the latest operation under wraps. Further investigation is underway.

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