Punjab shifts DSP after outcry over youth ‘torture’; NHRC orders probe

Amid criticism over the alleged custodial torture of anti-drug activist Mohanjit Singh of Sheron village in Sangrur, the Punjab Government on Saturday transferred DSP Harvinder Singh and directed three other police personnel to report to the Police Lines with immediate effect.

The action comes days after Mohanjit allegedly displayed a black flag and raised slogans during Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s “Lok Milni” programme in the village, held as part of the government’s anti-drug campaign. Mohanjit has since alleged that he was subjected to custodial torture, including electric shocks, and was forcibly made to consume drugs while in police custody.

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The Sangrur police, meanwhile, have ordered a departmental inquiry into the torture allegations, maintaining that Mohanjit’s detention was a preventive measure and that no fresh injury marks were found on him when he was medically examined before being produced before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate. The police said eight cases under serious sections of law had previously been registered against Mohanjit.

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Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the Punjab Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrate to inquire into the allegations of police torture and submit a report within two weeks.

Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo held a hearing today and issued directions to the Punjab Government.

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As per Chugh’s complaint, the victim was protesting against drug abuse in Punjab during Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s “Lok Milni” programme at Sheron village of Sunam on September 2 by displaying a black flag as a mark of protest. He was, thereafter, allegedly taken into police custody.

The NHRC has further directed Punjab officials that all medical records, CCTV footage, police records, electronic data and other material evidence connected with the incident be immediately secured and preserved.

According to an order issued by the Punjab DGP, DSP Harvinder Singh has been transferred from Sunam to 1st CDO Battalion, Bahadurgarh (Patiala) “on administrative grounds”. The order, issued by the Police Establishment Committee, directed that he be relieved immediately and report at his new place of posting by September 6.

In a separate order issued by the Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police, three other officials—Inspector Parteek Jindal, SHO, Police Station (City), Sunam; SI Baljit Singh, SHO, Police Station, Cheema; and ASI Harpreet Singh, in-charge, ZP (City) Sunam—have been transferred to Police Lines with immediate effect “on administrative grounds”.

The alleged assault triggered sharp political reactions, with Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and SAD president Sukhbir Badal, visiting Mohanjit at the Sangrur Civil Hospital and demanding action against the police officials involved.

Warring and Bajwa have separately approached the NHRC, seeking an independent, time-bound inquiry, while the Council of Lawyers has written to the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking suo motu cognisance, warning of a PIL if no action was taken within 48 hours.