Home / Top Headlines / Putin admits Russia's role in Azerbaijani jet crash last year, killing 38

Putin admits Russia's role in Azerbaijani jet crash last year, killing 38

The Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet crashed on December 25, 2024, while on a flight from Baku to Grozny, the regional capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya

AP
Moscow, Updated At : 07:06 PM Oct 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, Tajikistan October 9, 2025. Sputnik/Grigory Sysoev/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia's air defences were responsible for shooting down an Azerbaijani airliner in December that killed 38 people, in his first admission of blame for the crash.

Putin made the statement at a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe, where both are attending a summit of the former Soviet nations.

The Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet crashed on December 25, 2024, while on a flight from Baku to Grozny, the regional capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya.

Azerbaijani authorities said the jet was accidentally hit by fire from Russian air defences, then tried to land in western Kazakhstan when it crashed, killing 38 of 67 people aboard.

Putin has apologised to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev for what he called a “tragic incident” but stopped short of acknowledging responsibility. Aliyev, meanwhile, criticised Moscow for trying to “hush up” the incident.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

