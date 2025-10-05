DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Putin warns relations with US will be destroyed if it supplies Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Putin warns relations with US will be destroyed if it supplies Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Tomahawk cruise missiles have a range of 2,500 km, which means that if Ukraine got the missiles then the Kremlin and all of European Russia would be within its target

article_Author
Reuters
Moscow, Updated At : 03:16 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. File photo
Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if the United States supplied Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine for long-range strikes deep into Russia then it would lead to the destruction of Moscow's relationship with Washington.

Advertisement

Less than two months since US President Donald Trump met Putin at a summit in Alaska, peace looks even further away with Russian forces advancing in Ukraine, Russian drones allegedly flying in NATO airspace and now Washington talking about direct participation in striking deep into the world's biggest nuclear power.

Advertisement

Trump has said he is disappointed with Putin for not making peace and has cast Russia as a "paper tiger" for failing to subdue Ukraine. Putin last week hit back, questioning if NATO was not the "paper tiger" for failing to stop Russia's advance.

Advertisement

US Vice President JD Vance said last month that Washington was considering a Ukrainian request to obtain long-range Tomahawks that could strike deep into Russia, including Moscow, though it is unclear if a final decision has been made.

"This will lead to the destruction of our relations, or at least the positive trends that have emerged in these relations," Putin said in a video clip released on Sunday by a Russian state television reporter.

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence on long-range energy infrastructure targets in Russia, as it weighs whether to send Kyiv missiles that could be used in such strikes. Two officials confirmed the Journal report to Reuters.

But one US official and three other sources told Reuters that the Trump Administration's desire to send long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine may not be viable because current inventories are committed to the US Navy and other uses.

Tomahawk cruise missiles have a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles), which means that if Ukraine got the missiles then the Kremlin and all of European Russia would be within target.

Putin on Thursday said that it was impossible to use Tomahawks without the direct participation of US military personnel and so any supply of such missiles to Ukraine would trigger a "qualitatively new stage of escalation".

"This will mean a completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States," Putin said.

He added that Tomahawks could harm Russia, but that it would simply shoot them down and improve its own air defence.

Putin portrays the Ukraine war as a watershed moment in Moscow's relations with the West, which he says humiliated Russia after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union by enlarging NATO and encroaching on what he considers Moscow's sphere of influence.

Western European leaders and Ukraine cast the war as an imperial-style land grab and have repeatedly vowed to defeat Russian forces. They argue that unless Russia is defeated, Putin will risk an attack on a NATO member, a claim Putin has repeatedly denied.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts