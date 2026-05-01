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Home / Top Headlines / Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over NEET paper leak, 3-language rule for CBSE Class IX students

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over NEET paper leak, 3-language rule for CBSE Class IX students

Asks PM Modi to sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM May 18, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File
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Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Sunday demanded the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apology over the sudden implementation of a compulsory three-language rule for Classes IX and X.

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In a series of posts on X, Rahul accused the Centre of failing to stop repeated examination leaks and questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue.

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On the NEET paper leak issue, he asked the Prime Minister why was not he sacking Pradhan over his “repeated failures”.

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In another post, he demanded an apology from Modi to lakhs of children whose future, he alleged, had been “destroyed” by him and the Education Minister. He compared the government’s handling of the NEET 2024 and 2026 controversies, saying the same cycle of leaks, investigations and committees was repeating itself. He questioned why accountability had not been fixed despite repeated paper leak cases.

“The country is asking you (Modi) some questions. Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this ‘exam paper discussion’? Why aren’t you dismissing the education minister who keeps failing repeatedly?” Gandhi posted on X.

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Further attacking the Centre over the sudden implementation of the three-language formula for Class IX and X students, Rahul, in a detailed post on X, wrote: “First the NEET paper leak affecting 22 lakh students. Then CBSE Class 12 students receiving unexpectedly low marks from a broken OSM system, many losing their college eligibility. Now lakhs of CBSE Class IX students suddenly asked to learn a new language from July 1, with no teachers, no textbooks and Class VI books being handed to 14-year-olds as a ‘transitional’ fix.”

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