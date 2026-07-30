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Home / Top Headlines / Rahul lying in Parliament, trying to incite anarchy for political gains: BJP

Rahul lying in Parliament, trying to incite anarchy for political gains: BJP

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:20 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. File Photo
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The ruling BJP on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of lying about firing of bullets at students during the NEET paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

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The party alleged that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was attempting to spread confusion and incite anarchy for political gains. Senior party spokesman Sambit Patra also slammed Rahul for his remarks that Home Minister Amit Shah travelled in a convoy of 30 cars.

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“It is a lie. Even the Prime Minister's cavalcade perhaps does not have 30 cars. Rahul Gandhi, come and show me where are those 30 cars that you saw in Amit Shah's convoy," he said at a press conference.

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On Rahul's remarks in the Lok Sabha that the Home Minister "trembles in fear", Patra hit back and said Shah was the man who made Naxalites and terrorists tremble in fear.

The BJP's response came after Rahul alleged that Shah had authorised police excesses and firing against student protesters, triggering a massive uproar in the Lok Sabha during a debate on a Bill to amend the anti-paper leak law.

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The BJP hit back, accusing the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha of telling a "bundle of lies", and demanded that he apologised for "misusing" the House by making "baseless" allegations.

"Rahul Gandhi said that bullets were fired at the students. He lied. No bullet was fired. He also lied that Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the firing," Patra said, asking, "When no bullets were fired, where does the question of anyone ordering firing arise?"

Patra alleged that Rahul and the Congress were engaged in spreading confusion and inciting anarchy by peddling falsehood because they cannot return to power by winning elections.

Rebutting Rahul's comments, Patra added, "Rahul Gandhi said the police comes under the Home Minister. However he is not responsible for giving these orders... I'm again repeating that during tense times, the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) is responsible for taking calls on spot".

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