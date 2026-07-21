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Home / Top Headlines / Crackdown on CJP supporters: Rahul, Priyanka protest outside PM Modi's residence; Channi, others detained

Crackdown on CJP supporters: Rahul, Priyanka protest outside PM Modi's residence; Channi, others detained

The protest came hours after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to meet those injured in Monday's police action against CJP supporters

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:05 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders protest outside PM Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday. ANI video grab
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The Congress on Tuesday intensified its attack on the Centre over the police action against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters, with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi staging a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera and several other Congress leaders and MPs reached 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, and stage a sit-in on the road, raising slogans against the government over the alleged crackdown on students and Opposition workers.

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Several Congress MPs and workers were detained by the Delhi Police during the protest outside the Prime Minister's residence.

Among those detained was Punjab Congress Campaign Committee chairman Charanjit Singh Channi, who accused the BJP-led Centre of using "terror-like tactics" against protesters while refusing to address students' concerns.

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Punjab Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi being detained by the police during the protest. ANI video grab

"We have marched to PM Modi’s house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday. The government doesn’t want to take any accountability nor does it want to have a debate on it in Parliament. The Prime Minister and Home Minister must resign for destroying the future of India’s youth," said Rahul Gandhi.

Later, minister Jitendra Singh met Rahul Gandhi to note their concerns.

The protest came hours after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to meet those injured in Monday's police action against CJP supporters.

The CJP supporters were marching towards Parliament to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged question paper leaks ahead of competitive examinations when the police stopped them, leading to clashes and detentions.

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