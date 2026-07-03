Ram Mandir donation 'theft': Faizabad lawyers file criminal complaint against Champat Rai

The Faizabad Bar Association on Thursday filed a criminal complaint seeking an FIR against Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust former general secretary Champat Rai, former member Anil Mishra and administrator Gopal Rao in the alleged embezzlement of the Ayodhya Ram Temple donations.

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Rai, who, along with Mishra, was questioned by the special investigation team (SIT) on Thursday again, has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that he was the one who exposed the embezzlement.

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Rai, who recently resigned as the general secretary of the Trust, reportedly told his associates that he had been betrayed by those he trusted. He said his “service in Ayodhya is complete” and that he would not continue with the “stigma”. A decision on the resignations of Rai and Mishra is likely to be taken by a two-thirds majority at a meeting of the Trust in Ayodhya on July 6.

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Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya sought to defend Rai, saying he worked with immense dedication for the Ram Temple construction. Maurya asserted that action would be taken against those found guilty of donation theft.

Meanwhile, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the matter, claiming “powerful” persons were being protected.

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On Monday, the Bar association had resolved not to allow its members to represent the eight accused arrested in the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case and warned that those defying it would face a Rs 5-lakh penalty.

The lawyers had demanded that Rai, Mishra and Rao — associated with the management of the Ram Temple but not named in the FIR — “must leave” Ayodhya within three days, failing which the temple town would be blockaded. The eight accused — Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar, alias Tinnu Yadav — associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram Temple — were arrested following the registration of an FIR on the submission of a preliminary report by the SIT appointed by the state government.